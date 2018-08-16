Drivers breaking bus laws put children in danger daily

Your child's bus driver is doing everything possible to keep your child is safe when getting off the bus. However, there's only so much the bus driver can do if cars speed passed buses illegally.

Transportation coordinator Rick Vines says that passing a school bus illegally is not worth the risks.

"Every time the bus is illegally passed you are taking the life of a child in your own hands," he explains. "It happens on a daily basis probably in the hundreds in Shelby County," bus route coordinator Brian Miller said.

Vines and Miller need drivers to know that when this stop sign is out you are not allowed to pass unless you are on a four-lane highway with a median.

"Whatever came up in your morning, it's still not more important than the life of that child. When you come up on a school bus and those lights are going off just remember you're taking a life into your hands if you don't abide by the law," Vines said.

