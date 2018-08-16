University of Alabama unveils 10-year, $600 million plan to renovate athletic facilities

The University of Alabama announced today a multi-million dollar plan to upgrade Coleman Coliseum, the Mal Moore athletic complex and Bryant Denny Stadium over the next decade.

The project, named the Crimson Standard, is expensive, but many people have pledged to give money.

Over the 10 years, Alabama wants to raise $600 million. That money will go into upgrades at the Mal Moore Athletic complex, Bryant Dennny Stadium and Coleman Coliseum.

Nick and Terry Saban announced they were making a donation to the cause.

"Terry and I would love to support the initiative and donate $1 million gift to the Crimson Standard and the future of Alabama athletics," Saban said.

Improvements at Bryant-Denny Stadium include what will be the largest video screen in the SEC, doubling the size of recruiting area and adding luxury boxes and a club area among other updates.

Some of the same goes for Coleman Coliseum, where Avery Johnson says fans will have a better game experience by being closer to the court.

"They are significantly closer to the court. That's going to improve our experience, our fans are going to be more on top of the game," Johnson said.

The University has already raised $143 million. Phase one of the Crimson Standard Initiatives starts after the 2019 football season.

Introducing The Crimson Standard!



For more information on how to become involved visit https://t.co/qpWAJMQBuz #RollTide #TheCrimsonStandard pic.twitter.com/yTEwVd1qtW — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) August 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.