FIRST ALERT: Tracking hot temperatures and developing showers and storms

We will continue to see an uptick in storm development to the west of I-59 and especially closer to the Mississippi state line, though strays are possible anywhere. A storm already produced pea size hail in Hamilton and that along with gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning will be the threats with the strongest of the storms.

After sunset, activity wanes in intensity and coverage and I think at this point the weather should clear up for the Barons game. You’ll also be able to see the trifecta (Jupiter, the moon, and Venus) again tonight in the WSW sky.

Don’t forget the umbrella Friday and pay close attention to the notifications you receive on your phone because we will see the coverage of rain and storms up to 50% during the afternoon hours. Greatest coverage sets up north of I-20 and towards I-85. A few storms could be strong.

A system settles in across the Southeast this weekend and then another early next week and that will mean scattered to numerous showers and storms. Temperatures will be held back in the afternoon hours because of this, though it will still be sticky.

Our 'Next Big Thing' after that is the fact that a cool front arrives on Wednesday and drier air filters in to end next week. It will be cooler too!

Fall officially begins in 36 days!

Also, we are tracking a tropical wave that’s 750 miles to the ESE of the Windward Islands that has a 20% chance of formation over the next 5 days at it tracks westward.

