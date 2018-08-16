Alabama planning extensive renovations to stadium, coliseum

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama is planning extensive renovations to Bryant-Denny Stadium and Coleman Coliseum, reducing capacity at both venues but adding premium seating.

The university announced the plans Thursday, including a 10-year, $600 million fundraising campaign.

Athletic director Greg Byrne said renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium are targeted to begin after the 2019 season with a total estimated cost of $288 million. The changes include adding 3,826 premium seats with three new club areas and new video boards.

They're also adding 10 Founders boxes. Byrne says Alabama already has commitments for eight of them at $5 million apiece.

Football coach Nick Saban and wife Terry pledged $1 million toward the campaign.

Byrne says Coleman Coliseum renovations are projected at $115 million and could begin after the 2021-22 season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.