Driver charged after video shows him pushing through pack of bicyclists in Irondale

A man is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment after video showed him driving his truck through a pack of bicyclists in Irondale Tuesday evening.

The driver, Philip Alan Sudderth, turned himself in.

The incident happened at the corner of Karl Daly Road and Grants Mill Road.

No one was seriously hurt.

