Browns hosting former Cowboys star WR Dez Bryant - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Arlington, Texas.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Dez Bryant has stopped in to meet the Browns.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver arrived at the team's headquarters on Thursday, and the free agent's visit could lead to Bryant signing with Cleveland. Bryant posted a photo on Twitter signing autographs at Cleveland's airport.

The 29-year-old was released by Dallas after eight seasons in April and has been waiting to latch on with another team. He turned down a three-year contract offer from Baltimore, which may still have interest in him.

The Browns have plenty of room under the salary cap to offer Bryant a multi-year deal. However, the team may opt to sign him to a short-term contract. The Browns also must decide if they're ready to take on a player who clashed with Cowboys coaches.

Several Cleveland players, including starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and receiver Jarvis Landry, have expressed they would love Bryant to join them.

