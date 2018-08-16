We're rooting for the bad guy in this Iron Fist season 2 trailer

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist and it looks like we'll be rooting for the bad guy this season.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist and it looks like we'll be rooting for the bad guy this season.

Though she's probably best known to a new generation as a social media stunt queen and for refusing to dress like a little old lady, her outsized influence on pop culture can't be denied

Though she's probably best known to a new generation as a social media stunt queen and for refusing to dress like a little old lady, her outsized influence on pop culture can't be denied

If you've missed Ian Somerhalder's trademark smolder since The Vampire Diaries went off the air last year, we've got good news for you

If you've missed Ian Somerhalder's trademark smolder since The Vampire Diaries went off the air last year, we've got good news for you



By Keisha Hatchett,

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist and it looks like we'll be rooting for the bad guy this season.

In the new teaser, Sacha Dhawan and his Lee Pace eyebrows steal the show as Davos, Danny Rands's (Finn Jones) former martial arts classmate thirsty for a tall glass of revenge. Those icy good looks and perfectly tailored suits are enough to have us switching to the dark side with no regrets. Still not over losing a fight to his curly-haired, cherub-like counterpart -- honestly, we don't blame him -- Season 2's big bad (also known as the Steel Serpent) will stop at nothing to retrieve that luminous Iron Fist. The question is, can he defeat the billionaire superhero?

The odds are definitely stacked against Davos since Rand has two badasses in his corner: Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Luke Cage's Misty Knight (Simone Missick). The preview shows both ladies offering some much-needed support to Rand, who is still grappling with his superhero identity, while also getting in on the action themselves. We hope this means they'll be spending a lot more time together this season --we're still reeling from that kickass bar fight in Luke Cage's second season!

Iron Fist Season 2 heads to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 7.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Marvel's Iron Fist

Finn Jones

Simone Missick