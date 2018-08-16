We're rooting for the bad guy in this Iron Fist season 2 trailer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

We're rooting for the bad guy in this Iron Fist season 2 trailer

© Hemera / Thinkstock © Hemera / Thinkstock


By Keisha Hatchett,

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist and it looks like we'll be rooting for the bad guy this season.

In the new teaser, Sacha Dhawan and his Lee Pace eyebrows steal the show as Davos, Danny Rands's (Finn Jones) former martial arts classmate thirsty for a tall glass of revenge. Those icy good looks and perfectly tailored suits are enough to have us switching to the dark side with no regrets. Still not over losing a fight to his curly-haired, cherub-like counterpart -- honestly, we don't blame him -- Season 2's big bad (also known as the Steel Serpent) will stop at nothing to retrieve that luminous Iron Fist. The question is, can he defeat the billionaire superhero?

The odds are definitely stacked against Davos since Rand has two badasses in his corner: Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Luke Cage's Misty Knight (Simone Missick). The preview shows both ladies offering some much-needed support to Rand, who is still grappling with his superhero identity, while also getting in on the action themselves. We hope this means they'll be spending a lot more time together this season --we're still reeling from that kickass bar fight in Luke Cage's second season!

Iron Fist Season 2 heads to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 7.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Marvel's Iron Fist

Finn Jones

Simone Missick

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly