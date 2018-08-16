Rapper Juelz Santana pleads guilty to airport gun charge

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Rapper Juelz Santana has admitted that he tried to get a gun onto a plane at a New York-area airport.

Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. The 36-year-old Totowa resident faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 12.

Santana was arrested in March.

Authorities have said security staff at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and unprescribed oxycodone pills in a carry-on bag containing his identification on March 9. Santana left the area, leaving two bags behind, but turned himself in three days later.

Santana has been free on bail while awaiting trial.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.