15-year-old charged with murdering Jefferson Co. man during a drug deal

A 15-year-old from north Jefferson County has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a man from Sayre.

Deputies found Austin Lee Nunn, 22, dead at a home in the 4200 block of Levine Avenue near Graysville in July.

Authorities developed information that a red SUV had been seen near the home around the time of the murder.

Detectives cross referenced the victim’s cell phone records with vehicle registrations and learned that one of the people in his phone log owned a red SUV.

They contacted the registered owner and discovered that the vehicle had been driven by a family member on the day of the murder. The family member was identified as a 15-year-old male.



During questioning deputies say the teenager admitted shooting Nunn during a drug deal at the home.



He was taken to the Jefferson County Youth Detention Facility.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.