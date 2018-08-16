Braves' Acuna day to day after being plunked with pitch - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Braves' Acuna day to day after being plunked with pitch

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is tended to by a member of the training staff as Ozzie Albies talks to him after Acuna was hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena during the first inning of a baseb... (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is tended to by a member of the training staff as Ozzie Albies talks to him after Acuna was hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena during the first inning of a baseb...
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. leaves the field with a training staff member in the second inning of a baseball game after being hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena in the first inning Wednesday, Au... (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. leaves the field with a training staff member in the second inning of a baseball game after being hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena in the first inning Wednesday, Au...
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, reacts after being hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins'Jose Urena during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday , Aug. 15, 2018 in Atlanta. Both dugouts emptied and Urena was eject... (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, reacts after being hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins'Jose Urena during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday , Aug. 15, 2018 in Atlanta. Both dugouts emptied and Urena was eject...
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) stands between pitcher Jose Urena (62) and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) as the dugouts empty after Urena hit Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during the first inning o... (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) stands between pitcher Jose Urena (62) and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) as the dugouts empty after Urena hit Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during the first inning o...
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena leaves the field after being ejected for hitting Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena leaves the field after being ejected for hitting Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Atlanta.

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Braves rookie star Ronald Acuna Jr. is day to day after being plunked on the left arm by Miami's Jose Urena.

The team announced Thursday that a CT scan on Acuna's elbow was normal. X-rays also were negative.

Urena was ejected from Wednesday night's game after hitting Acuna on the first pitch in what the Braves said was an intentional act . The Marlins pitcher denied any wrongdoing and said he was merely trying to throw inside. Acuna left the game in top of the second.

The 20-year-old went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami - three of them leading off.

Braves manager Brian Snitker also was ejected for leading his team onto the field to confront Urena. No punches were thrown, and the Braves went on to a 5-2 victory that maintained their two-game lead in the NL East.

Atlanta hosts Colorado on Thursday night.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

    Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

    Thursday, August 16 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-08-16 17:55:36 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-08-16 19:17:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Wells, File). This March 26, 1972 file photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York as Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Frankli...(AP Photo/Jim Wells, File). This March 26, 1972 file photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York as Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Frankli...
    Queen of Soul gave black Americans "Respect" as a staunch supporter of civil rights.More >>
    Queen of Soul gave black Americans "Respect" as a staunch supporter of civil rights.More >>

  • Group sues to expand protected orca habitat along West Coast

    Group sues to expand protected orca habitat along West Coast

    Thursday, August 16 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-08-16 19:14:03 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-08-16 19:16:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, an endangered southern resident female orca leaps from the water while breaching in Puget Sound, west of Seattle. With the Pacific Northwest's killer whales struggling, an envi...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, an endangered southern resident female orca leaps from the water while breaching in Puget Sound, west of Seattle. With the Pacific Northwest's killer whales struggling, an envi...
    With the Pacific Northwest's killer whales struggling, an environmental group is suing to force President Donald Trump's administration to expand protected habitat.More >>
    With the Pacific Northwest's killer whales struggling, an environmental group is suing to force President Donald Trump's administration to expand protected habitat.More >>

  • Georgia's Kemp wants verifiable voting -- after his own race

    Georgia's Kemp wants verifiable voting -- after his own race

    Thursday, August 16 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-08-16 17:47:00 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-08-16 19:14:48 GMT
    (AP Photo Mike Stewart). FILE-In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, an electronic voting machine is shown during voting in the Georgia Primary, in Kennesaw, Ga. Georgia's top elections official, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, now the Republican nominee ...(AP Photo Mike Stewart). FILE-In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, an electronic voting machine is shown during voting in the Georgia Primary, in Kennesaw, Ga. Georgia's top elections official, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, now the Republican nominee ...
    Georgia's top election official looks to replace aging voting machines, but not in time for November's midterm elections.More >>
    Georgia's top election official looks to replace aging voting machines, but not in time for November's midterm elections.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly