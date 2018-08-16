6 Spire workers taken to hospital after gas leak ignites at Homewood construction site

Several Spire workers were taken to UAB Hospital as authorities responded to a gas leak in Homewood.

The gas leak happened on Bagby Drive as six Spire employees were installing a gas line. A valve began leaking and ignited, causing a flash fire.

All six workers were transported to a local hospital - four for observation and two for injuries. All the workers have since been released from the hospital.

The gas leak has been sealed and shut off.

