6 Spire workers taken to hospital after gas leak ignites at Homewood construction site

A Kindergarten teacher at Calera Elementary is on administrative leave after being charged with possession of child pornography.More >>
Over the 10 years, Alabama wants to raise $600 million. That money will go into upgrades at the Mal Moore Athletic complex, Bryant Dennny Stadium and Coleman Coliseum.More >>
Several Spire workers were taken to UAB Hospital as authorities responded to a gas leak in Homewood.More >>
We will continue to see an uptick in storm development to the west of I-59 and especially closer to the Mississippi state line, though strays are possible anywhere.More >>
Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem Jay Roberson announced his resignation Thursday during a news conference at Lawson State Community College.More >>
