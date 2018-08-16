6 Spire workers burned after gas leak ignites at Homewood constr - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

6 Spire workers burned after gas leak ignites at Homewood construction site

(Source: Homewood Fire Dept./WBRC) (Source: Homewood Fire Dept./WBRC)
HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

Several Spire workers were taken to UAB Hospital as authorities responded to a gas leak in Homewood. 

The gas leak happened on Bagby Drive as six Spire employees were installing a gas line. A valve began leaking and ignited, causing a flash fire. 

All four workers suffered burns, bu they are expected to be OK.

The gas leak has been sealed and shut off. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly