Jill: Another hot and humid day with widely scattered afternoon storms

Heating up fast once again and very humid outside! Don’t expect a comfortable feel to the air for a while. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s but feel in the lower 100s. The radar will become widely scattered with showers and storms this afternoon but mainly northwest and far southeast across central Alabama.



A couple of strong storms can’t be ruled out with small hail, strong wind gusts, 1-2” of rainfall locally and frequent lightning.



The weather should clear up for the Barons game though widely scattered rain and storms will remain possible elsewhere through 10 p.m.



Don’t forget the umbrella tomorrow and pay close attention to the notifications you receive on your phone because we will see the coverage of rain and storms up to 50% during the afternoon hours. Greatest coverage sets up north of I-20 and towards I-85 and a few storms could be strong.



A system settles in across the Southeast this weekend and then another early next week and that will mean scattered to numerous showers and storms.

Temperatures will be held back in the afternoon hours because of this though it still will be sticky.

Our Next Big Thing after that is the fact that a cool front arrives on Wednesday and drier air filters in to end next week. It will be cooler too!



Fall officially begins in 36 days!

We are tracking a tropical wave that’s 750 miles to the ESE of the Windward Islands that has a 20% chance of formation over the next 5 days at it tracks westward.



Tracking hot temperatures and slightly higher rain chances this PM,



