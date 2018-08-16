Grand jury to hear case against former B'ham police lieutenant charged with rape

A preliminary hearing for a former Birmingham police lieutenant facing a first-degree rape charge has been waived.
Peter Williston's case will be presented to a grand jury according to his attorney, Scott Morro.
A female relative of Williston's went to police in Morris in June and accused Williston of sexually abusing her from 2008 to 2011 when she was a teenager.
