Aretha Franklin's music rise on charts following her death - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Aretha Franklin's music rise on charts following her death

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Aretha Franklin's music quickly climbed the iTunes' charts following her death on Thursday.

Her "30 Greatest Hits" album hit the No. 1 spot, replacing Nicki Minaj's new album, while "Respect" reached No. 2 on the songs' charts.

More songs from Franklin, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," ''Think," ''Chain of Fools" and "I Say A Little Prayer," were in the Top 40.

The iTunes charts tracks digital sales and is updated multiple times each day.

Franklin died pancreatic cancer at age 76. She had battled undisclosed health issues in recent years and in 2017 announced her retirement from touring.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

