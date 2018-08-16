The Latest: Fans mourning Franklin in Detroit, New York - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Fans mourning Franklin in Detroit, New York

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the death of Aretha Franklin. (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Fans are mourning Aretha Franklin at some of the places where the legendary singer performed.

Several people, some visibly mourning, walked or drove by New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit Thursday morning after news of Franklin's death was announced. Franklin's voice on some of the songs she made hits streamed from the second floor of a home across the street.

Franklin's father was the pastor at New Bethel Baptist, and it is where she learned the fundamentals of gospel music.

Karen Weary, 62, also walked to the church to pay respects to Franklin after learning of her death. She was "the Queen of Detroit," Weary said.

In New York, fans gathered outside the Apollo Theater in New York, paying tribute to the singer as the marque flashed news of her death: "Honoring Apollo Legend Aretha Franklin 1942 - 2018" and "Rest in Peace Aretha Franklin Queen of Soul."

One fan, Lillian Coggins-Watson drove to the theater from her home on Long Island this morning after hearing the news. She recalled how, as a teenager in North Carolina, there was only a half hour of soul music a day on local radio and she would listen hoping to hear Franklin's voice.

___

3:25 p.m.

It's easy to forget that "Respect" wasn't originally Aretha Franklin's song. But the Queen of Soul sang it like it was made for her, and for only her.

She transformed Otis Redding's song into a classic worldwide anthem - especially for the feminist and civil rights movements - making it one of the most recognizable and heard songs of all-time.

Redding's 1965 original focused on a man asking his woman for some respect after he worked a long, hard day. But Franklin flipped the track in 1967, adding new lyrics to the song - including spelling out R-E-S-P-E-C-T and repeating the line, "sock it to me."

Franklin's version showcased a strong and confident woman demanding respect from her man - and the power of the track connected to the world at large.

___

1:24 p.m.

President Donald Trump was among the many mourning the Queen of Soul on Thursday.

During a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said: "I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions. She was terrific, Aretha Franklin on her passing. She's brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come.

She was given a great gift from God - her voice - and she used it well. People loved Aretha. She's a special woman, so I just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family."

Franklin performed at the inaugurations of three presidents - Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. She was not at Trump's inauguration.

11:50 a.m.

Aretha Franklin's music quickly climbed the iTunes' charts following her death on Thursday.

Her "30 Greatest Hits" album hit the No. 1 spot, replacing Nicki Minaj's new album, while "Respect" reached No. 2 on the songs' charts.

More songs from Franklin, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," ''Think," ''Chain of Fools" and "I Say A Little Prayer," were in the Top 40.

The iTunes charts tracks digital sales and is updated multiple times each day.

Franklin died pancreatic cancer at age 76. She had battled undisclosed health issues in recent years, had in 2017 announced her retirement from touring.

___

9:55 a.m.

Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as "Think," ''I Say a Little Prayer" and her signature song, "Respect," and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from pancreatic cancer.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin died Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit.

The family added: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."

The statement continued:

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days,

___

