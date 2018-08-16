Jefferson Co. gets federal court victory in challenge to its ban - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jefferson Co. gets federal court victory in challenge to its bankruptcy plan

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Jefferson County against the challenge to its bankruptcy plan.

Some ratepayers filed a challenge against increased sewer rates to pay off the county's debt.

Jimmie Stephens, President of the Jefferson County Commission, says this officially puts the bankruptcy to an end.

