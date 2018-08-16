Aretha Franklin's family says 'We have felt your love' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Aretha Franklin's family says 'We have felt your love'

(AP Photo/Diane Bondareff, File). FILE - In this June 4, 2005 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the McDonald's Gospelfest 2005 in New York. The event celebrates gospel music and features a talent competition for choirs, steppers, praise dancers a... (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff, File). FILE - In this June 4, 2005 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the McDonald's Gospelfest 2005 in New York. The event celebrates gospel music and features a talent competition for choirs, steppers, praise dancers a...

DETROIT (AP) - Family statement on the death of Aretha Franklin:

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

___

For more, visit https://apnews.com/tag/ArethaFranklin

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Feds to review Ohio State response to claims of abuse by doc

    Feds to review Ohio State response to claims of abuse by doc

    Thursday, August 16 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-08-16 14:28:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-08-16 15:48:23 GMT
    Federal officials will investigate Ohio State University's response to allegations against a team doctor now accused of sexual misconduct against scores of athletes and other male students in the 1980s and 1990s.More >>
    Federal officials will investigate Ohio State University's response to allegations against a team doctor now accused of sexual misconduct against scores of athletes and other male students in the 1980s and 1990s.More >>

  • Nevada Democrats hope Latinos can propel them to victory

    Nevada Democrats hope Latinos can propel them to victory

    Thursday, August 16 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-08-16 06:18:18 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-08-16 15:48:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Maria Nieto, right, and Alma Romo, second from left, register people to vote in Las Vegas. Democrats in Nevada are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping ...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Maria Nieto, right, and Alma Romo, second from left, register people to vote in Las Vegas. Democrats in Nevada are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping ...
    Nevada Democrats are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping to re-create the big wins the state's Hispanic and immigrant community helped deliver in 2016.More >>
    Nevada Democrats are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping to re-create the big wins the state's Hispanic and immigrant community helped deliver in 2016.More >>

  • Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

    Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-08-15 22:08:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-08-16 15:48:12 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling...
    Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst. But in dozens of other...More >>
    Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst. But in dozens of other dioceses, there has been no reckoning.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly