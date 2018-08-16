Birmingham City Council member Jay Roberson expected to resign - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham City Council member Jay Roberson expected to resign

(Source: Birmingham City Council/Facebook) (Source: Birmingham City Council/Facebook)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A source confirms to WBRC FOX6 News Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem Jay Roberson is expected to resign from the council Thursday.

We expect a news conference at 2 p.m. at Lawson State Community College.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for more information.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly