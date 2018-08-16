Birmingham City Council member Jay Roberson announces resignation

There will soon be three empty seats on the Birmingham City Council.

Three-term Councilman Jay Roberson announced at a news conference today that he is resigning. His resignation will be effective Sept. 10.

Roberson says he is proud of his tenure on the council and accomplishments, such as creating the annual 100 Days of Nonviolence for Young People.

Roberson says he is resigning because his wife will be accepting a job with the Alabaster City School system and the family will move there. He said twice his career was scandal-free.

“Let me say this, when I decided to run for office I said I would do it the right way. In my comments today, I said I've done thing upstanding and scandal free and we are scandal free." Roberson said.

