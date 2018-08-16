Birmingham City Council member Jay Roberson announces his resignation

Birmingham City Council member Jay Roberson announces his resign - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem Jay Roberson announced his resignation Thursday during a news conference at Lawson State Community College.

Roberson said he is stepping down to support his wife who has accepted a position with Alabaster City Schools and they plan to move to Alabaster.

