Tuscaloosa Co. parents concerned over new school checkout policy

Concerns are being raised from parents over a new Tuscaloosa County schools policy.



Parents have had a lot of questions about how their kids would be penalized if they are checked out from school too early depending on the situation, per the new policy.



According to the Tuscaloosa County schools new check out policy, students with doctors or dental appointment notes would get an excused absence.



In terms of the threat of severe weather which was also a concern for parents, in the policy it says if a parent needs to take their child out of school early for any other reason they would need to communicate with school administrators first.



There are a certain amount of excused check outs students get depending on grade level but after they exceed that, the policy says the student would have to sit in either Saturday school detention, after school detention, or in-school suspension.



“Our administrators our board are hearing feedback from parents and certainly if there is a need for clarification or adjustment that will be taken under consideration. The comments, concerns and feedback are being taken under consideration as with any new policy,” said Terri Brewer with the Tuscaloosa County School System

The school district said they implemented this new checkout policy due to high volume check outs happening at schools. Students were missing a lot of valuable class time and causing distractions in the classrooms.



