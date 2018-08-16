Jordan McNair's dad: Maryland should fire suspended coach - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jordan McNair's dad: Maryland should fire suspended coach

(AP Photo/Annie Rice, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, Maryland head coach DJ Durkin speaks at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago. The parents of offensive lineman Jordan McNair say suspended University o... (AP Photo/Annie Rice, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, Maryland head coach DJ Durkin speaks at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago. The parents of offensive lineman Jordan McNair say suspended University o...
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). University of Maryland president Wallace Loh speaks at a news conference held to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice field and subsequently di... (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). University of Maryland president Wallace Loh speaks at a news conference held to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice field and subsequently di...
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). University of Maryland President Wallace Loh speaks at a news conference held Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice fi... (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). University of Maryland President Wallace Loh speaks at a news conference held Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice fi...
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). University of Maryland President Wallace Loh walks off stage after speaking at a news conference held to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice fi... (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). University of Maryland President Wallace Loh walks off stage after speaking at a news conference held to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice fi...

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - The parents of offensive lineman Jordan McNair say suspended University of Maryland coach DJ Durkin should be fired.

McNair collapsed during a preseason conditioning drill May 29 and died two weeks later. Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday after ESPN reported that coaches had been bullying the players.

On Tuesday, the university said it takes "legal and moral responsibility" for the death.

Tanya Wilson and Martin McNair told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday that Durkin should be more than suspended - he should be fired. McNair says Durkin "shouldn't be able to work with anyone else's kid."

The parents say their son had been healthy for 19 years and never missed a practice. They've formed a charity to raise awareness about heat stroke.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Republicans blast Pearl Jam poster of burning White House

    Republicans blast Pearl Jam poster of burning White House

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-08-15 16:51:31 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-08-16 16:41:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks in Utica, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at a joint fundraising committee reception in Utica, N.Y.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks in Utica, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at a joint fundraising committee reception in Utica, N.Y.
    Republicans are condemning a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump.More >>
    Republicans are condemning a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Feds to review Ohio State response to claims of abuse by doc

    Feds to review Ohio State response to claims of abuse by doc

    Thursday, August 16 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-08-16 14:28:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-08-16 16:40:57 GMT
    Federal officials will investigate Ohio State University's response to allegations against a team doctor now accused of sexual misconduct against scores of athletes and other male students in the 1980s and 1990s.More >>
    Federal officials will investigate Ohio State University's response to allegations against a team doctor now accused of sexual misconduct against scores of athletes and other male students in the 1980s and 1990s.More >>

  • Nevada Democrats hope Latinos can propel them to victory

    Nevada Democrats hope Latinos can propel them to victory

    Thursday, August 16 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-08-16 06:18:18 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-08-16 16:37:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Maria Nieto, right, and Alma Romo, second from left, register people to vote in Las Vegas. Democrats in Nevada are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping ...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Maria Nieto, right, and Alma Romo, second from left, register people to vote in Las Vegas. Democrats in Nevada are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping ...
    Nevada Democrats are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping to re-create the big wins the state's Hispanic and immigrant community helped deliver in 2016.More >>
    Nevada Democrats are working to register and engage Latino voters ahead of this year's midterms, hoping to re-create the big wins the state's Hispanic and immigrant community helped deliver in 2016.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly