Conquering fear: Conference in Hoover seeks to empower women

Is fear holding you back? Are you concerned about money, whether you're good enough for a job promotion, or doing enough for your family?

Those are some of the fears facing women on a daily basis. Green Valley Baptist Church in Hoover hopes a two day conference this week will help women conquer those fears.

Fear is a Liar Women's Conference starts on Friday.

"This is a community wide thing we want people to come and embrace," said Anna Davidson, Communications Director for Green Valley Baptist Church.

According to Davidson, the goal of the conference is to help women unleash their passion and potential. The sessions will include worshipping and inspiring teachings.

"I think this is going to be an incredible weekend where women are just going to be empowered and encouraged to let go of the fear they have been hanging onto and embrace faith so they can step into the things God has for them," explained Davidson.

She stresses the event is not just for members of the church.

"There's not an age group we're targeting," said Davidson. "This is really for everyone whether you're 25 or 85. You're going to get something incredible out of this weekend."

The main speaker at the conference is Alli Worthington, the author of the book "Fierce Faith: A Woman's Guide to Fighting Fear, Wrestling Worry, and Overcoming Anxiety."

According to her website, Worthington is a business owner, wife and mother of five boys, who lives in Nashville. She's also a business coach and consultant to individuals.

"Fear is a liar is becoming a battle cry, not only for the women of our church, but we hope for the women of our community as well," said Worthington.

Thursday is the last day to signup for the conference. For more information, go to the church's website, gvbc.org.

