Pete Davidson talks to GQ about love and Ariana Grande - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pete Davidson talks to GQ about love and Ariana Grande

NEW YORK (AP) - "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson says he's the "luckiest guy in the world" after wasting little time pursuing Ariana Grande.

In September's GQ magazine, Davidson says he told Grande on the day he met her, "Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow." He says she was calling his bluff and he sent her a picture of engagement rings. He says Grande told him those were her favorites and he replied "Sick."

The 24-year-old says he's moved into a Manhattan apartment that Grande bought. Davidson says she calls it our house because they're getting married. He says he responded, "Thank you for letting me stay here."

Davidson says they have six bean bags, but no forks. He says they're "learning how to be adults."

GQ hits stands on Aug. 21.

