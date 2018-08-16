Man seriously injured in early morning hit and run - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man seriously injured in early morning hit and run

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in an early morning hit and run. 

A Hispanic male has life-threatening injuries after being hit in the 2600 block of Greensprings Highway around 4:30 a.m.

The vehicle left the scene. No description of the car has been released at this time. 

This story is developing. 

