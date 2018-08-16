Man killed in Green Springs Hwy hit-and-run identified

Birmingham police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in an early morning hit-and-run.

Authorities have identified the victim as 22-year-old Miguel Mundujano-Garcia.

Mundujano-Garcia sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit in the 2600 block of Green Springs Highway around 4:30 a.m.

Police say Mundujano-Garcia was hit by the black SUV following a verbal altercation.

The vehicle left the scene. No description of the car has been released.

If anyone has information in this case, please contact Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764.

