Talladega authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

Talladega authorities are searching for a murder suspect that they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kev'vakius Jalik Jemison, who is wanted for capital murder, may be in Talladega Downs area, according to the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

He is described as a 19-year-old black male who is 6-feet, 1-inch tall. He weighs 215-pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for Jemison's information leading to Jemison's arrest.

