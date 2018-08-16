Reese Witherspoon, Keith Urban on board for cancer telethon - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Reese Witherspoon, Keith Urban on board for cancer telethon

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, top row from left, Ed helms, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon and Keith Urban, and bottom row from left, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Garner, Maria Menounos and Marg Helgenberger, who are among the stars joining t... (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, top row from left, Ed helms, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon and Keith Urban, and bottom row from left, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Garner, Maria Menounos and Marg Helgenberger, who are among the stars joining t...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Reese Witherspoon, Mahershala Ali and Keith Urban are among the stars joining the sixth Stand Up To Cancer telethon.

Jennifer Garner, Trevor Noah, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey and organization co-founder Katie Couric also will take part in the Sept. 7 fundraiser.

Stand Up To Cancer said Thursday that this year's live, hour-long telecast commemorates 10 years of raising awareness and more than $480 million to fund innovative research.

Bradley Cooper is returning as co-executive producer of the event, which will be carried commercial-free by major broadcast networks and cable channels in the U.S. and Canada and on streaming platforms.

In a statement, Cooper noted that his family has been touched by cancer and called it a privilege to be back with the telethon. His father, Charles J. Cooper, had lung cancer and died in 2011.

The telecast "showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease," Bradley Cooper said.

Others participating in the Stand Up to Cancer broadcast include Kathy Bates, Tony Hale, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Jillian Michaels, Dak Prescott, Italia Ricci, Rob Riggle, Karla Souza and David Spade.

Stand Up To Cancer, a division of the philanthropic Entertainment Industry Foundation, was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders to accelerate research and get new therapies to patients quickly.

Among other achievements, it's funded research that has contributed to federal approval of five new cancer treatments, including for breast, ovarian, pancreatic and some difficult-to-treat leukemias, the group said.

___

Online: http://www.StandUpToCancer.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US officials: Iraqi refugee was part of terror group

    US officials: Iraqi refugee was part of terror group

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-08-15 23:43:37 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-08-16 11:47:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). A federal agent removes items from an apartment following the arrest of Omar Ameen, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Ameen, a 45-year-old Iraqi refugee, was arrested on a warrant alleging that he killed an Ir...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). A federal agent removes items from an apartment following the arrest of Omar Ameen, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Ameen, a 45-year-old Iraqi refugee, was arrested on a warrant alleging that he killed an Ir...
    A 45-year-old Iraqi refugee has been arrested in Northern California on a warrant alleging that he killed an Iraqi policeman while serving with the Islamic State terror organization.More >>
    A 45-year-old Iraqi refugee has been arrested in Northern California on a warrant alleging that he killed an Iraqi policeman while serving with the Islamic State terror organization.More >>

  • Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

    Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-08-15 22:08:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 7:46 AM EDT2018-08-16 11:46:24 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling...
    Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst. But in dozens of other...More >>
    Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst. But in dozens of other dioceses, there has been no reckoning.More >>

  • Pot taxes pick up in California but still far off target

    Pot taxes pick up in California but still far off target

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-08-16 00:14:01 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-08-16 11:45:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). File - In this May 19, 2018 file photo tourists Randy Wilkie and Keya Cole from Buffalo, New York, check out the offerings of cannabis at one of the MedMen cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles, prior to boarding the Gree...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). File - In this May 19, 2018 file photo tourists Randy Wilkie and Keya Cole from Buffalo, New York, check out the offerings of cannabis at one of the MedMen cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles, prior to boarding the Gree...
    When it comes to the taxman, California's legal pot market is getting a sluggish start.More >>
    When it comes to the taxman, California's legal pot market is getting a sluggish start.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly