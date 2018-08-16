Grime star Stormzy launches scholarship for black students - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Grime star Stormzy launches scholarship for black students

LONDON (AP) - London rapper Stormzy is setting up a scholarship to help black students attend Britain's prestigious Cambridge University.

The grime artist says the Stormzy Scholarship will pay the 9,250 pound ($11,750) a year tuition fees, plus a maintenance grant, for two undergraduates at the 800-year-old university this year and in 2019.

Stormzy said Thursday that "if you're academically brilliant don't think because you come from a certain community that studying at one of the highest education institutions in the world isn't possible."

Britain's top universities face criticism for admitting a disproportionate number of students from white, wealthy backgrounds.

Cambridge has acknowledged that applicants from ethnic minorities have a lower success rate at winning admission than white students. It says it is working to increase diversity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US officials: Iraqi refugee was part of terror group

    US officials: Iraqi refugee was part of terror group

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-08-15 23:43:37 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-08-16 11:47:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). A federal agent removes items from an apartment following the arrest of Omar Ameen, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Ameen, a 45-year-old Iraqi refugee, was arrested on a warrant alleging that he killed an Ir...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). A federal agent removes items from an apartment following the arrest of Omar Ameen, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Ameen, a 45-year-old Iraqi refugee, was arrested on a warrant alleging that he killed an Ir...
    A 45-year-old Iraqi refugee has been arrested in Northern California on a warrant alleging that he killed an Iraqi policeman while serving with the Islamic State terror organization.More >>
    A 45-year-old Iraqi refugee has been arrested in Northern California on a warrant alleging that he killed an Iraqi policeman while serving with the Islamic State terror organization.More >>

  • Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

    Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-08-15 22:08:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 7:46 AM EDT2018-08-16 11:46:24 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling...
    Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst. But in dozens of other...More >>
    Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst. But in dozens of other dioceses, there has been no reckoning.More >>

  • Pot taxes pick up in California but still far off target

    Pot taxes pick up in California but still far off target

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-08-16 00:14:01 GMT
    Thursday, August 16 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-08-16 11:45:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). File - In this May 19, 2018 file photo tourists Randy Wilkie and Keya Cole from Buffalo, New York, check out the offerings of cannabis at one of the MedMen cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles, prior to boarding the Gree...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). File - In this May 19, 2018 file photo tourists Randy Wilkie and Keya Cole from Buffalo, New York, check out the offerings of cannabis at one of the MedMen cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles, prior to boarding the Gree...
    When it comes to the taxman, California's legal pot market is getting a sluggish start.More >>
    When it comes to the taxman, California's legal pot market is getting a sluggish start.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly