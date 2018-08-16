Mickey: We may squeeze out one more dry but hot day today

We begin our "Friday Eve" with mostly clear skies and temps for most in the 70s.

Morning fog and low clouds will quickly give way to sunshine and another sharp rise in temperatures today. Scattered storms and showers could develop during the afternoon and evening. While our rain chances remain low today, the threat for scattered storms will linger into the evening.

The chance for storms will be on the increase throughout the rest of the work-week and weekend. Each day we will need to be on the lookout for storms and showers in the afternoon and evening. It won’t rain all the time but when and where it does rain, over an inch of rain could fall in a very short period.

COOLER AIR NEXT WEEK? Another big weather story we are following is the potential for a big drop in temperatures next week. Scattered storms and showers will remain likely for Monday and Tuesday. The long-range data shows a cold front arriving by Wednesday and bringing dry-less humid air, with cooler crisp mornings. If this continues to show up in the forecast guidance we will be talking about the potential for lows in the 50s and 60s!

TROPICS: You may have heard there is a new tropical storm in the Atlantic. Sub-Tropical Storm Ernesto developed over the northern Atlantic and this one will be of no concern to our region. We will need to keep an eye on a tropical wave about 850 miles ESE of the Windward Islands. There is a 20% chance of development within the next five days.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.