Parents react to Calera kindergarten teacher charged with child porn possession

A Calera Elementary School teacher was arrested today, but just last night, he was meeting with parents of his students.

Investigators arrested Daniel Donaldson and charged him with 40 counts of child pornography possession on Wednesday, causing parents to feel uneasy.

"It's scary!" says Shannon Fleming.

"I'm kind of shocked, to be honest with you," says Mitchell Fleming.

Parents and others are reacting tonight to the arrest of 26-year-old Donaldson, a kindergarten teacher going into his second year at Calera Elementary.

"They get through the system, you know? And nobody knows," says Alan Shaw.

Those with the Shelby County School System say Donaldson passed a criminal background check run by the state and showed no prior convictions or arrests.

"I mean, what else can you do? You do what you can and just try to protect the kids," says Mitchell Fleming.

Shelby County investigators made the arrest after executing a search warrant at Donaldson's home. Parents with children at the school admit they're frightened.

"It's very scary. These are the times you think about if you want to take your children out of school. I mean, you entrust these people to basically raise your kids, they have them more than you do, and then to find this out, it's very, very scary," says Shannon Fleming.

Donaldson is being held at the Shelby County Jail. Officials say there have been no victims at Calera Elementary that they know of.

