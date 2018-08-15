Parents react to Calera kindergarten teacher charged with child porn possession

Heather Potter is teaching the basics of self-defense at Birmingham Academy of Martial Arts. She wants you to know how to take control away from would be attacker. It starts with paying attention.More >>
Debra Caldwell's water was turned off Wednesday afternoon. She said it due to the number of high water bills she's received since the start of the year.More >>
A Jefferson County woman says she's too terrified to return to her home after a double homicide investigation.More >>
Parents and others are reacting tonight to the arrest of 26-year-old Donaldson, a kindergarten teacher going into his second year at Calera Elementary.More >>
Dry weather is expected for the rest of the night, although patchy fog will be an issue in areas that received rain on Wednesday. Morning fog and low clouds will quickly give way to sunshine and another sharp rise in temperatures for Thursday.More >>
