Authorities investigating mother, baby struck by vehicle

A Jefferson County woman says she's too terrified to return to her home after a double homicide investigation.More >>
A Jefferson County woman says she's too terrified to return to her home after a double homicide investigation.More >>
Debra Caldwell's water was turned off Wednesday afternoon. She said it due to the number of high water bills she's received since the start of the year.More >>
Debra Caldwell's water was turned off Wednesday afternoon. She said it due to the number of high water bills she's received since the start of the year.More >>
Dry weather is expected for the rest of the night, although patchy fog will be an issue in areas that received rain on Wednesday. Morning fog and low clouds will quickly give way to sunshine and another sharp rise in temperatures for Thursday.More >>
Dry weather is expected for the rest of the night, although patchy fog will be an issue in areas that received rain on Wednesday. Morning fog and low clouds will quickly give way to sunshine and another sharp rise in temperatures for Thursday.More >>
Four men have been arrested for numerous drug-related charges, including possession of more than a pound and a half of methamphetamine.More >>
Four men have been arrested for numerous drug-related charges, including possession of more than a pound and a half of methamphetamine.More >>
Birmingham Fire Capt. Harold Watson said the victims are a mother and baby at the intersection of Ensley Ave. and 31st St.More >>
Birmingham Fire Capt. Harold Watson said the victims are a mother and baby at the intersection of Ensley Ave. and 31st St.More >>