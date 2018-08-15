Authorities investigating mother, baby struck by vehicle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Authorities investigating mother, baby struck by vehicle

(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle in Ensley.

Birmingham Fire Capt. Harold Watson said the victims are a mother and baby at the intersection of Ensley Ave. and 31st St.

Watson says the child was taken to Children's with minor injuries. He said the mother has significant injuries and was taken to UAB.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly