Birmingham woman places in top 10 in ‘world’s toughest race’

Imagine running 135 miles. Now imagine running that far, in temperatures well above one hundred and 20 degrees! That's just what a Birmingham woman did.

Micah Morgan is an ultra marathon runner and she just finished what National Geographic says is the hardest foot race in the world. It's called the Badwater 135.

The race is more than long and hot. Parts of it are also basically climbing up a mountain. The race starts in the middle of the night in Death Valley, California, and ends on Mount Whitney.



“The terrain is just brutal. Its unforgiving. It’s flat, then rolling, and then three huge climbs. Just mountains. It ended on a mountain the last of it. It’s a very unforgiving tough course,” says Morgan

But it was also beautiful. “I can’t even tell you how many stars. We don’t see that here as much. There were thousands. It was beautiful. You just look up and you could make your own constellation in your head. It was gorgeous.”

Running the race was a dream for Morgan, but she never dreamed of finishing in the top ten. She came in 9th overall, and was the 3rd woman to finish the race, with a total time of 30 hours and nine minutes.

“I had a lot of emotions at the start. You want to say “I can, I can” but when you’re driving there you’re thinking is this a good idea?” says Morgan.

She fell in love with the idea of running the Badwater 135 years ago, after seeing a documentary on the race.

“That was the first time I saw the race years and years ago. For some reason, I was going to do that race someday and somehow, “says Morgan.

She says her husband, helped her make that dream a reality. He’s a runner too, and the couple actually met through the running community in Birmingham.

“He’s a big part of my support system. He’s a runner, and a running coach,” explains Morgan. “We would randomly do an ultra every now and then and fell in love with them after a couple.”

It was running one of those ultra marathons, that started making Morgan’s dream come true.

“Badwater has two sister races, Cape Fear and Salt and Sea. I Won cape fear in March of 2017,” says Morgan. That meant she was automatically entered to run the Badwater 135, but she still had to qualify. “I had to qualify by running three one hundred miles races. I Had never run 100 miles before. Closest was about 70/71 miles,” says Morgan.

With her husbands support, she ended up running all three 100 mile races in 2017. They were all in Florida.

“It was a fun year. I think I learned a lot about myself,” says Morgan.

Running in Florida helped prepare her for running in the extreme heat. This year, the temperatures were some of the hottest ever on record for the race.

“The starting temps are usually around 90, it was 118 at the start. So it was immediately just brutal when you got out the car. You’re going on my gosh this is the starting temp?!

Morgan says her support team is the only way she got through it.

“The best way I can tell you I made it was my team. I had a crew of four guys, my husband, Carey Morgan, John Cobbs and Owen Bradley, Mike Schor, all very experienced ultra running,” explains Morgan. “Those guys are the reason I go through the heat. They managed everything Sunscreen re-applications, fanning me down, whatever it was.”

The guys followed the race in a support car, loaded down with water, ice and food.

“I wore arm sleeves that they would back with ice. I had bandana that they would change and then put ice under my hat,” says Morgan.

They were there to encourage her emotionally too.

“I was dealing with anxiety and being scared and fearful and “could I do this?” so I kind of hit a low moment right before but I was so excited to start running, once I started running I was fine, because it was just moving forward,” says Morgan.

While her team was cheering her on in person, her friends and family back home were tracking her progress through electronic monitoring. Tears fill her eyes talking about the running community in Birmingham.

“Everybody is so supportive of each other. It’s exciting to see this person is running their very first half and it kind of motivates you and gives you that burning to something better yourself too. We have grown so much together, it’s like a little family,” Morgan says with a smile.

Morgan wasn’t always an ultra marathon runner. She started out running 5ks on the weekends with her mom. She ran her first half marathon and first marathon a year or two after college. She encourages everyone to get active, and says anyone can do this.

“Make it a habit, and just do it. Putting it in your life and you will feel better. Whether it’s walking, running jogging or sprinting on a track. You feel better,” explains Morgan. “You do not have to run 135 miles in the desert. That was just my goal. Just take your first step. Just get up. Whether It’s a walk or a run. Whether it’s in the morning or a night or on your lunch break.”

Morgan is also a nurse practitioner, and says that running, will make a difference in all aspects of your life.

“You’ll find out who you are. Nothing can stand in your way. It projects into the rest of your life. At work your stronger, and just in life and in your family. And you’re tough. You find out a lot about yourself.”