Birmingham: The southern Silicon Valley?

It's certainly a headline that grabs your attention: "Inside Birmingham's Bid To Become The Southern Silicon Valley."

"It's a lofty goal and again the important thing is just make sure that folks understand that we are trying to build the next best Birmingham," said Deon Gordon with Tech Birmingham.

The article appears on Forbes.com this week. Gordon says while the city certainly wants its own identity, it is also flattering to see others noticing the direction it’s headed in.

"Of course there are lessons that we can take from those cities, whether it's Atlanta, whether it's Austin, whether it's a Denver, whatever the case may be. And then apply those lessons to Birmingham, but at the end of the day we have to be the best version of ourselves," he said.

Many companies are not only seeing success in Birmingham but staying here as well.

"Well, of course, everybody talks about Shipt, and the $550 million exit, sold to Target, but what's also encouraging is they are doubling down and reinvesting in Birmingham,” said Gordon.

If more companies do that, it means more success and more jobs in the future.

