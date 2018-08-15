Hoover parents upset over issues with city school buses

Hoover parents are upset over issues with the city school buses.

One father told us that the buses have been late almost every day d ropping off kids from school.

"Got an email about 3:30 saying, 'Hey, we don't have a bus for your kids that are on this bus number,'" said David Cochran, who went to pick up his daughter from Trace Crossings Elementary School after getting that notification Tuesday. “Buses have been d ropping off about 30 minutes late every day since school started. So I wasn't a parent running around wondering why my daughter wasn't here because that was kind of the norm."

School officials say the Trace Crossings bus did eventually pick the kids up that afternoon.

School officials say one of the big reasons for the delays in the Highway 150 area is the heavy traffic from the ongoing construction. As far as the entire district is concerned, most of problems stem from additional riders showing up.

"We have more than 300 new bus stop requests since last week," said Jason Gaston, spokesperson for Hoover City Schools. "If a household indicates that they don't need transportation, but yet they send a student out to the bus stop in the mornings, then we have to transport. And so that's throwing our numbers off."

School leaders say they're not making excuses and are working to address the issues. They have new drivers working to complete their training right now, and will be on the road shortly. They’re also looking to hire even more.

"We understand any frustration that is out there. We take this very seriously because this is the transport of children,” said Gaston.

Cochran, however, isn't won over by Hoover's response.

"It should have been worked out ahead of time. Over plan, that way you can deliver what you promise. Don't over promise and under deliver,” he said.

