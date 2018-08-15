Shelton State announces new Dean of Workforce and Economic Development

Shelton State has announced Jason Moore as the next Dean of Workforce and Economic Development.

Moore recently served as associate Dean of Corporate Programs since 2014.

With so many workforce training classes already offered at the college from cosmetology, industrial electronics and automotive training, Moore says he is glad to be at the helm.

"It's just a great organization. It's always provided me and others with great opportunity. And, we have great faculty and staff here. We have great community partners out there. That's what's so attractive about us," said Moore.

Moore's new position takes effect on Sept. 1.

