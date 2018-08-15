US newsrooms to Trump: We're not enemies of the people - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US newsrooms to Trump: We're not enemies of the people

NEW YORK (AP) - The nation's newsrooms are pushing back against President Donald Trump with a coordinated series of newspaper editorials condemning his attacks on "fake news" and suggestion that journalists are the enemy.

The Boston Globe invited newspapers across the country to stand up for the press with editorials on Thursday, and several began appearing online a day earlier.

In St. Louis, the Post-Dispatch called journalists "the truest of patriots ." The Chicago Sun-Times said it believed most Americans know that Trump is talking nonsense. The Fayetteville, N.C. Observer said it hoped Trump would stop, "but we're not holding our breath ."

Not everyone is joining. The Wall Street Journal wrote that Trump has the right to free speech as much as his media adversaries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

