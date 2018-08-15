New McCartney love song takes direct, 'raunchy' approach - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New McCartney love song takes direct, 'raunchy' approach

NEW YORK (AP) - The man who co-wrote "I Want to Hold Your Hand" more than a half century ago is speaking more directly these days.

Sir Paul McCartney released a new single on Wednesday called "Fuh You," where the key line - "I want to fuh you" - contains a fudged version of a common obscenity.

The 76-year-old former Beatle described it in a news release as "sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song."

The song has been made available on digital and streaming platforms, so radio airplay doesn't appear to be an issue. The song will be included in his first album of all-new material since 2013, "Egypt Station," which is due for release on September 7.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Republicans blast Pearl Jam poster of burning White House

    Republicans blast Pearl Jam poster of burning White House

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-08-15 16:51:31 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-08-15 23:15:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks in Utica, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at a joint fundraising committee reception in Utica, N.Y.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks in Utica, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at a joint fundraising committee reception in Utica, N.Y.
    Republicans are condemning a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump.More >>
    Republicans are condemning a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

    Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-08-15 22:08:15 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-08-15 23:14:50 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling...
    Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst. But in dozens of other...More >>
    Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst. But in dozens of other dioceses, there has been no reckoning.More >>

  • Not just land heat waves: Oceans are in hot water, too

    Not just land heat waves: Oceans are in hot water, too

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-08-15 17:12:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-08-15 23:14:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, a Guadalupe fur seal, foreground, passes by as SeaWorld animal rescue team member Heather Ruce feeds a California sea lion at a rescue facility in San Diego, with rescue crews s...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, a Guadalupe fur seal, foreground, passes by as SeaWorld animal rescue team member Heather Ruce feeds a California sea lion at a rescue facility in San Diego, with rescue crews s...
    Even the oceans are breaking temperature records in this summer of heat waves.More >>
    Even the oceans are breaking temperature records in this summer of heat waves.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly