4 men arrested for more than 1.5 pounds of meth

Four men have been arrested for numerous drug-related charges, including possession of more than a pound and a half of methamphetamine.

Desmond Corderro Bean, 30, of Harpesville, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bean remains in Shelby County Jail with a $1,241,000 bond.

Arrested with Bean in the 400 block of Bridle Trail in Harpersville were 23-year-old Antwuan Rashad Mann, of Harpersville, 33-year-old Derry Karl Yowe, of Harpersville, and 26-year-old Steven Marcus Adams, of Birmingham.

Mann and Yowe have been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, , unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property. Both remain in Shelby County Jail.

Adams has since bonded out. He's charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Our narcotics unit is grateful to the Tactical Response Unit for their professionalism and partnership in putting these alleged drug dealers behind bars. Our narcotics investigators will continue to pursue and apprehend suspected drug dealers. However, we are asking our community to partner with us by sharing information with law enforcement," said Capt. Clay Hammac, Commander of the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

