Jill: Rain chances climb by late week

It's a hot one out there! Temperatures are in the 90s and it feels like it's in the lower 100s. Stray showers are starting to form and there is a 20 percent chance for showers and storms until the early evening hours otherwise it will be dry. I expect a quiet radar by the time the Barons game starts. I also anticipate good visibility for seeing Jupiter, Venus and the crescent moon in the southwest sky this evening.

The stormy corridor inches closer tomorrow but doesn’t start to settle in until Friday from north to south. I expect a 50 percent coverage especially north of I-20 on Friday and then showers and storms likely over the weekend.

Early next week unsettled weather continues until a cold front arrives on Tuesday and pushes the rain and muggy air to the south by the end of the day.

Data continues to indicate cooler weather either arriving on Wednesday or Thursday of next week but both models temperatures in the morning in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

