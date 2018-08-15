Calera Elementary teacher charged with 40 counts of child porn possession

Governor Kay Ivey and ALDOT officials announced Wednesday that two key ramps of Interstate 59/20 should be open for drivers by the end of the month.More >>
A Kindergarten teacher at Calera Elementary is on administrative leave after being charged with possession of child pornography.More >>
Birmingham police say they had to use a taser on a 13-year-old boy near Green Acres Middle School Wednesday morning.More >>
Midfield police say a male attempted to rob an elderly lady who was heading to her car after shopping at Piggly Wiggly.More >>
We’re almost over the summer driving hump which is good news. Gas prices typically start dropping. Gas prices are up 50 cents though compared to this time last year according to GasBuddy.More >>
