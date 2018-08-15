Calera Elementary teacher charged with 40 counts of child porn possession

A Kindergarten teacher at Calera Elementary is on administrative leave after being charged with possession of child pornography.

26-year-old Daniel Prentice Donaldson of Wilton has been charged with 40 counts of possession of child porn. He was arrested Wednesday and is in the Shelby County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department says they have no reason to believe that any Calera Elementary students were victimized in this case. They will know for sure once they go through all the images collected.

Donaldson has been employed with the Shelby County School District since 2015, where he worked the first two years as a paraprofessional under the guidance of a classroom teacher. He was beginning his second school year as a kindergarten teacher. District officials said he passed a criminal background check and has had no prior incidents of misconduct.

Shelby County School system officials learned of the allegations from the Sheriff's department Wednesday and took immediate action to place Donaldson on leave.

The Shelby County School system says they background check all of their teachers.

"These charges are very serious in that they indicated alarming behavior by this teacher," said Shelby County Superintendent Randy Fuller.

Cindy Warner, the spokesperson for the school system, says a plan is in place to assist parents or students as needed. She also says a replacement teacher is already in place to teach his class.

Warner wants parents to know if they have any information that would help investigators to please call the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

