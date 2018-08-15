Nervous? Not Japan's big bats chasing Little League repeat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Nervous? Not Japan's big bats chasing Little League repeat

By TOMMY BUTLER
Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) - People in the Japanese city of Kawaguchi have long memories.

They still recall the last time a team from this town north of Tokyo made it to the Little League World Series, ultimately losing to Georgia in the 2006 final.

Manager Hiroyuki Takahashi says fans back home tell him not to forget about that as his team chases a second straight world title for Japan.

His kids certainly don't remember - they were infants back in 2006.

Japanese teams at the Little League World Series have returned home as victors five of the last eight years, and have the second-most championship victories all-time with 11, only behind the 17 won by Taiwan.

Kawaguchi cruised through Japan's qualifying tournament with 45 runs in four wins.

Japan will be tough to stop if it can stay hot at the plate.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bishops accused of brushing off sexual abuse complaints

    Bishops accused of brushing off sexual abuse complaints

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:30:57 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-08-15 19:41:31 GMT
    Top church officials have mostly been protected and many, including some named in the report, have been promoted, the grand jury said, concluding that "it is too early to close the book on the Catholic Church sex scandal." (Source: KDKA/CNN)Top church officials have mostly been protected and many, including some named in the report, have been promoted, the grand jury said, concluding that "it is too early to close the book on the Catholic Church sex scandal." (Source: KDKA/CNN)

    A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children _ and possibly many more _ since the 1940s.

    More >>

    A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children _ and possibly many more _ since the 1940s.

    More >>

  • Survivor of newly found WWII shipwreck: 'So many' to rescue

    Survivor of newly found WWII shipwreck: 'So many' to rescue

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-15 16:34:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-08-15 19:41:21 GMT
    Scientists say they have discovered part of a ship that was blown off a U.S. Navy destroyer during World War II in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
    Scientists say they have discovered part of a ship that was blown off a U.S. Navy destroyer during World War II in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>

  • Firefighting mars the earth. California crews are fixing it

    Firefighting mars the earth. California crews are fixing it

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-08-15 15:57:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-08-15 19:41:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 photo, Jack Hattendorf steers a road grader to repair a dirt path near Lakeport, Calif. Even as flames continue chewing through forestland nearby, Hattendorf and others are working to repair ...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 photo, Jack Hattendorf steers a road grader to repair a dirt path near Lakeport, Calif. Even as flames continue chewing through forestland nearby, Hattendorf and others are working to repair ...
    Firefighters are battling the largest wildfire on record in California, while foresters and other experts are working to repair the damage.More >>
    Firefighters are battling the largest wildfire on record in California, while foresters and other experts are working to repair the damage.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly