Tuscaloosa shooting victim in critical condition; Suspect detained

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 27th Street at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the 30-year-old victim is in critical condition.

The suspect is currently detained. Police say they plan to make an arrest shortly.

We are working to get more information and will provide updates when they become available.

