Tuscaloosa police respond to shooting on 27th Street, victim in critical condition

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 27th Street at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the victim is in critical condition.

We are working to get more information and will provide updates when they become available.

