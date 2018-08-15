Tuscaloosa police respond to shooting on 27th Street, victim in critical condition

Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 27th Street at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the victim is in critical condition.
We are working to get more information and will provide updates when they become available.
