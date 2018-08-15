Gadsden PD: Missing 53-year-old man with medical condition found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Gadsden PD: Missing 53-year-old man with medical condition found safe

Gadsden police are looking Bobby Dewayne McBrayer. (Source: Gadsden PD)
GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -

Gadsden police say a missing man with a medical condition has been found and he is safe.

Bobby Dewayne McBrayer, 53, was reported missing Aug. 14 from the group home where he lives in the north Gadsden area.

