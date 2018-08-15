Gadsden PD looking for missing 53-year-old man with medical condition

Gadsden police need your help finding a missing man.

Bobby Dewayne McBrayer, 53, was reporetd missing August 14 from the group home where he lives in the north Gadsden area.

McBrayer has a medical condition and has not taken his medicine. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue checkered shirt and blue jean shorts.

He is described a 5’8” tall, weighs 190 lbs and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. McBrayer is asked to call Gadsden Police Detective Mark Bullock, at (256) 549-4627.

