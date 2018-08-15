FBI needs help identifying man who may have information on child sex exploitation victim

The FBI is asking for help identifying a man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.



The video showing "John Doe 40" with a child was first noted by the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children in October of 2017. It's believed the video was produced prior to that date.



The man is described as a white male, likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He appears to be heavyset with dark colored hair. John Doe 40 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

