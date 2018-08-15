Jill: Very hot with limited storm chances Wednesday

Muggy air has returned and it is heating up fast! I expect highs in the lower and middle 90s and feels-like temperatures easily in the lower 100s. Take it easy if you have to be outside for a long duration today. Stray showers and storms are in the forecast. Due to their slow motion and moisture content, localized flooding is possible. Watch out for lightning, small hail and gusty winds, too. I expect a quiet radar by the time the Barons game starts. I also expect good visibility for seeing Jupiter, Venus and the crescent moon in the southwest sky this evening.



The stormy corridor inches closer tomorrow but doesn’t start to settle in until Friday from north to south. I expect a 50 percent coverage especially north of I-20 on Friday and then showers and storms likely over the weekend.



Early next week, unsettled weather continues until a cold front arrives on Tuesday and pushes the rain and muggy air to the south by the end of the day.



Data continues to hint at a nice cool down by Wednesday. Temperatures could be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for a change in the morning hours.



