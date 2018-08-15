Elderly woman punched in attempted robbery at Midfield Piggly Wiggly

Midfield police say a male attempted to rob an elderly lady who was heading to her car after shopping at Piggly Wiggly.
She was approached by a young male who punched her and knocked her to the ground.
A bystander came to her assistance and held the male down until police arrived.
Police say he is charged with attempted robbery and assault.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.