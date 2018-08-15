Elderly woman punched in attempted robbery at Midfield Piggly Wi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Elderly woman punched in attempted robbery at Midfield Piggly Wiggly

MIDFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Midfield police say a male attempted to rob an elderly lady who was heading to her car after shopping at Piggly Wiggly.

She was approached by a young male who punched her and knocked her to the ground.

A bystander came to her assistance and held the male down until police arrived.

Police say he is charged with attempted robbery and assault.

